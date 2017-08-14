Barshim wins high jump gold at world championships

London, Aug 14 (IANS) Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar has won gold in the men's high jump at the IAAF World Championships here.

Barshim registered an attempt of 2.35 metres to finish at the top of the podium on Sunday night while 20-year-old neutral athlete Danyll Lysenko did well to take silver with 2.32 in his first global championship at the senior level. Majd Eddin Ghazal of Syria registered 2.29m to take the bronze.

Mexico's Edgar Rivera and Mateusz Przybylko of Germany finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

"I was so determined to win it. I was expecting it tonight so I am glad I managed to fulfill my target tonight," Barshim was quoted as saying by the official website of the International Association of Athletic federations (IAAF).

The Qatari had taken silver at the 2013 World Championships, but finished a disappointing fourth at the last edition in 2015.

Barshim, whose 2.43m Asian record from 2014 ranks him as the second best high jumper of all time, had unsuccessfully tried to clear a height of 2.40m.

"When there are good opponents, good conditions, it can go high. I like a bit of pressure during the competition but when you know that you became a winner, you are just happy," he said.

Lysenko was the only athlete who was able to give a strong challenge to the eventual champion at the London Stadium on Sunday night.

The 2013 Youth Olympic champion topped 2.20m and 2.25m with his first couple of attempts. He then cleared 2.29m and 2.32m in his subsequent attempts to take control of the silver medal position.

The next height, 2.35m -- one centimetre better than his career best -- proved too high but by then he had done enough to guarantee the second spot.

Lysenko felt little pressure but admitted that some lingering pain from a recent injury to his take-off leg nearly sent him to the sidelines.

"It was very painful even in qualification but especially during my warm-up tonight," he said.

"I even wanted to refuse to continue in the final but after my first attempt at 2.20m I decided that I could do something special. I was trying not to hurt my leg, so my technique was not brilliant."

--IANS

ajb/dg