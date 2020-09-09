



09 Sep 2020: Bars reopen in Delhi; here's all you need to know

After a five-month hiatus, bars, restaurants, hotels, and clubs will start serving liquor in Delhi on a trial basis till September 30, barring containment zones.

However, the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi has started picking up the pace again, with 3,609 fresh cases on Tuesday pushing the tally to 1,97,1335.

Hence, there will be certain restrictions if you want to head out for a drink.

General precautions: Masks mandatory; only asymptomatic persons allowed

Patrons will only be allowed entry into establishments if they are wearing face masks.

Establishments will also have to ensure provision for sanitizers and thermal scanners at the entrance, as mandated by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry into these establishments.

Some outlets are also making the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for entry.

Social distancing: Large gatherings prohibited; guests allowed up to 50% capacity

Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited, hence, a majority of restaurants and bars will not allow big groups to dine-in and consume liquor.

Outlets are also only allowed to have guests up to 50% of the seating capacity, so you may end up waiting for long to get a table.

Social distancing of six feet is advised inside the establishment and at the entrance.

Changes: Liquor to be served to dine-in customers only

Live band performances will not be allowed. Further, dance floors in restaurants, pubs, bars, and hotels also have been packed up temporarily.

Only those patrons who are seated for dine-in facilities will be served liquor.

Liquor will not be served at the bar. Most restaurants and hotels have converted bars into 'no-go' zones to restrict people from sitting or standing around it.

Beer: Most restaurants are out of beer

Since beer has a shelf life of six months, the stocks at most restaurants have expired due to the lockdown.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) President Anurag Katriar told Hindustan Times, "Now, restaurant owners have started placing fresh orders. So, beer might not be available to customers in Delhi from Wednesday. But, this will be resolved within a few days."



