Bars in Los Angeles & 6 Other Californian Countries Ordered to Close Again As Coronavirus Cases Spread: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020

June 29: Manipur extended the lockdown till July 15 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus on Sunday. The current tenure of lockdown was scheduled to end in the state on June 30. The Chief Minister decided to extend the lockdown after meeting with top officials to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia withdrew his earlier estimate of upto 5.5 lakh cases in Delhi by July-end, claiming that the situation is certainly improving. His remarks came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed Sisodia's comments for stoking "panic and fear" among the national capital residents.

Maharashtra reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases so far on Sunday, thus taking the tally of coronavirus patients in the state to 1,64,626. The state also reported deaths of 156 coronavirus positive patients, due to which the number of victims grew to 7,429, the official said.

President Ram Nath Kovind assigned Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh in the absence of Governor Lal Ji Tandon, who has taken ill and has been in a hospital, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

