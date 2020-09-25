Barring One, TATA Group Has Steered Clear Of Scams And Scandals Despite Being In Business For 153 Years

We have all heard of Tata Motors and Tata Tea, because Tata is undeniably part of our everyday shopping vocabulary in India. Everyone has used a Tata product at least once in their lives, be it a Nano car or a Tata Sky subscription. However, Tata might also just be the only brand in India that can be trusted, because it has hardly been in any scandal that other companies always find themselves in.

A Brief History of TATA

The TATA group of companies is one of the biggest business conglomerates in the world. It was founded in 1868 by Jamsetji Tata as a small trading company. He is regarded as the “Father of Indian Industry” because of the great influence he had in the Indian industrial sector, especially after independence. Tata Iron and Steel Works Company was the first established business, after which the company’s expansion was a step-up game for modern Indian industry.

TATA has since been under the leadership of five chairmans, namely Jamsetji’s son Dorabji Tata, followed by Nowroji Saklatwala, JRD Tata, Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and now, it is Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

In 2019, TATA was the only brand in India to become part of Brand Finance Global’s report of top 100 most valued brands in the world.

According to Chandrasekaran, trust and leadership are brand attributes that are more important to the company than any of its stakeholders. The Tata family is only a small shareholder of the company, and 66% of the company is controlled by philanthropic trusts.

Well, can one conclude that Tata might just be the one national corporation that has only had good intentions in the business world?

TATA Past Controversies

However, being like any other corporate company, TATA has also been in a few controversies. In one such protest against construction of boundary wall by Tata Steel in Kalinganagar (Orissa), 13 tribal people were shot dead by the local police.

The Tata Tapes controversy was the only proper scandal that came to light in 1997, which surrounded a recorded conversation between Ratan Tata and other public figures, concerning the problems that Tata Tea was having with the Assam government. The government accused the company of being tied with the United Liberation Front of Assam, a revolutionary rebel group.

The controversy did not end with any conclusion, as Tata’s request for Union Government support faltered when the latter collapsed in the same year. Peace talks happened with the Assam government and the controversy died down.

What Still Makes TATA Trustable?

These listed controversies are enough to make anyone feel wary about a multinational company. However, compared to the ones that other companies have been in, TATA might just be the only company India can tolerate.

In India’s Enron Scandal that involved Satyam Computers, the chairman Ramalinga Raju confessed to having falsified accounts which amounted to a fraud of Rs 14,000 crore. Vijay Mallya, the former owner of Kingfisher, owes Rs 9000 crore to 17 banks in India, and has been charged with fraud and money laundering. Although he has offered to return the money, the government and banks want him duly punished.

