Baring few sporadic incidents, the elections have been peaceful: EC
While addressing a press conference, senior Deputy Election Commissioner of India complemented voters for their participation in election. "Very happy to announce that baring few sporadic incidents, the election to the state assembly of Haryana, Maharashtra and the all by-election in 51 assembly constituencies have been peaceful and smooth. I would like to complement voters of Maharashtra, Haryana and the voters who have participated in the by-election."