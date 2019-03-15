Barefoot Sports Quiz Festival to start on Saturday

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The biggest sports quiz festival in India will be back in the capital this weekend.

The 12th edition of the festival overall, and 8th in the capital, AU Bank Barefoot Sports Quiz Festival will be held in the Faculty of Management Studies, North Campus on March 16-17.

There will be a total of five quizzes.

The festival will begin with the Women in Sports quiz, titled 'Grace and Glory', and will be followed by 'Relentless', the AV Sports Quiz. On Sunday, the action will resume with the football quiz, 'Among the Thugs'.

This will be followed by cricket's 'Beyond a Boundary' quiz. It will come to a close with a general sports quiz, 'When Pride Still Mattered'.

Ahead of the festival, co-founder of Barefoot, Neelesh Saran said: "It has been eight years since we started organising these festivals. Each time, the response is more and the level of quizzing gets better. We expect this edition to also reach out to the best sports quizzers in the country."

