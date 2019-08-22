Bard of Blood: Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi face off in new Netflix promo

Netflix India has released a new video in promotion of its upcoming original series, Bard of Blood. The four-minute video, shared online on Thursday, brings together producer Shah Rukh Khan and actor Emraan Hashmi for a short sketch that, for some reason, shows SRK making self-deprecating jokes about his own legacy. Intended as an introduction of Emraan Hashmi's elite spy character, the video shows Shah Rukh conducting an interrogation with him, as himself. At one point, he challenges Emraan to crack his phone's password, because he has forgotten it.