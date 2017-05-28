Barcelona's target Mina won't leave Palmeiras until 2018

Rio de Janeiro, May 28 (IANS) Barcelona target Yerry Mina will remain at Palmeiras until at least next year, the Brazilian club's football director said.

Barcelona have the first right of refusal to sign the Colombia international centre-back in July 2018 as part of a deal struck with Palmeiras in February, reports Xinhua news agency.

Media reports here on Saturday claimed the move could be brought forward to the upcoming European summer transfer window as the Catalan outfit seek to address their defensive concerns.

But when asked about the prospect of an imminent deal, Palmeiras director Alexandre Mattos said: "There are no changes in relation to the that."

Mina joined Palmeiras from Independiente Santa Fe last year and helped the Sao Paulo club secure their first Brazilian Serie A title in 22 years in December.

According to media reports, Palmeiras have placed a 10 million-euro ($11.1 dollar) price tag on the 22-year-old.

