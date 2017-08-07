Barcelona's president criticises the way Neymar left

Barcelona, Aug 7 (IANS) The president of Spanish football club Barcelona on Monday criticised the way in which Brazil forward Neymar left the La Liga side.

Neymar moved to French club Paris Saint-Germain once his representatives eventually managed to pay the 222 million euros ($263 million) buy-out clause to Barcelona after it was initially rejected by La Liga, reports Efe.

"We would have liked more clarity on his part," said Barca head Josep Maria Bartomeu. "We want loyal players who feel that to be at Barça is to be at the best club in the world."

Bartomeu suggested Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi as someone who could set an example for his teammates and prospective players.

The club suspected that Neymar had been looking to make a move, and for that reason, it decided to raise his buy-out clause, Bartomeu said.

--IANS

sam/bg