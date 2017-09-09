Barcelona vs Espanyol live: Watch La Liga 2017-18 football match online, on TV

Barcelona have two out of two wins in this new season of the La Liga. Can they capitalise on this early on? As Real Madrid take on Levante in an early kick off this Saturday, Barca eye their third consecutive win in the Spanish league...against Espanyol.

The historical Catalan derby is back, with a bang though? That remains to be seen at the end of the match.

More from IBTimes India: Spooky confessions: These true horror stories will give you goosebumps

Barca have a stunning fixture coming up in just a few days' time as they go head-to-head with Juventus in their UEFA Champions League 2017-18 opener on Tuesday. Therefore, you can expect Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde to make a few team changes here and there, in order to keep the players fresh for the mouthwatering European showdown.

The players have returned from their international sojourn and the player who grabs most of the eyeballs, Lionel Messi, for one, is not happy. Argentina were pitiful in the couple of their international fixtures during the break and the disappointment from Messi is palpable.

More from IBTimes India: Daddy movie review: This is why Arjun Rampal deserves more recognition

Question now is whether the little magician will keep that at bay for now and turn his attention to doing the best once again with Barcelona.

Barca vs Espanyol: Match schedule

Date: September 9

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 7:45 pm BST, 12:15 am IST - Sunday

Venue: Camp Nou

Where to watch live

Radio commentary: Radio Barca

Related Articles