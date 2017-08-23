Barcelona suing Neymar: The big bully doesn't like being bullied, surprise, surprise!

It is so often the case isn't it, in any walk of life – bully the bullies and they will not take it too well at all. After all, having enjoyed dominance for so long, when someone bigger suddenly comes into the playground, they end up finding it difficult to cope.

The same goes for Barcelona, who, after bullying every team in the land on transfers, suddenly found themselves being gobbled up by a bigger, more powerful side – ok, that is debatable, but let's just say the richer side – as PSG pulled off the biggest transfer coups by tempting Neymar to Paris.

Barcelona, expectedly, did not take the transfer too well, complaining, initially, to the La Liga authorities, while also doing everything they could to try and stop the world record transfer from happening.

When they realised it was going to go through no matter what, they took their time, before deciding to sue Neymar for breach of contract.

Barca allege Neymar cannot keep the bonus handed to him when he signed a new contract last year, with the club also demanding €8.5 million in damages, along with 10 per cent of that amount in interest.

"In the lawsuit, the club demands the player return the already paid sum for his contract renewal as he has not completed his contract, 8.5 million euros in damages and an additional 10 per cent because of delayed payment," Barcelona said in a fiery statement.

"The club also requests Paris Saint-Germain take on responsibility for the payment of these fees if the player cannot do so himself.

"FC Barcelona has started these proceedings to protect its interests following Neymar's decision to buy out his contract just months after he signed an extension until 2021."

Now, it is their prerogative to do what they want to do, especially considering Neymar left the club a few months after taking all that bonus home for signing a lucrative new contract. But, considering Barcelona's past in transfer dealings and the way in which they have unsettled players, it really does seem rich of them to do so.

This is Barcelona acting like entitled, spoilt brats, saying they are the kings and nobody can embarrass them like PSG did – plain and simple.

Numerous times in the past, Barca have used their "tactics" to unsettle players and force other clubs to sell them against their will.

Arsenal, of course, have been the unfortunate victims many a time in the past, none more so than when they were forced to sell Cesc Fabregas in 2011, following years and years of Barcelona pressure.

