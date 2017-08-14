Barcelona sign midfielder Paulinho for $47 million

Barcelona, Aug 14 (IANS) Catalan football giants FC Barcelona on Monday announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho on a four-year contract from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande.

The 29-year-old Paulinho, whose transfer cost 40 million euros ($47 million), is set to undergo a medical test prior to signing the contract on Thursday, reports Efe.

Paulinho's contract is set to include a buyout clause worth up to 120 million euros ($142 million).

Paulinho is the fourth player to join Barcelona this transfer window, following defenders Nelson Semedo and Marlon Santos and forward Gerard Deulofeu.

The announcement came hours after Barcelona were defeated 1-3 by Real Madrid in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup at their home stadium, Camp Nou.

