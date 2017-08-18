Barcelona will rise again, Manchester City coach Guardiola

London, Aug 18 (IANS) Manchester City's Spanish coach Pep Guardiola on Friday sent his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the attack in Barcelona and assured that the city would rise again and Spain would show its beauty.

"My thoughts are with the people who died. Barcelona will wake up and Catalonia and Spain will show again what a beautiful country it is," former Barcelona FC coach Guardiola said in the press conference before the upcoming match against Everton.

"I'm very affected by what happened. My thoughts are for the families and the victims," he added.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 others injured when a van mowed over pedestrians in Barcelona's Rambla boulevard on Thursday in an attack claimed by the Islamic State terror organization.

During the early hours of Friday, police shot and killed five suspects in Cambrils, south of Barcelona, on the Costa Dorada in Tarragona province, after a vehicle rammed into a crowd of people, injuring six.

One woman later died of her injuries in hospital.

