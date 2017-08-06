Barcelona to play Gamper Trophy without Neymar, Mathieu, Masip

Barcelona, Aug 6 (IANS) Barcelona on Sunday geared up to play the Joan Gamper Trophy against Brazil's Chapecoense without Neymar Jr, Jeremy Mathieu and Jordi Masip, who have all left the Catalan club.

However, Barcelona squad for Monday's game will feature new faces, including Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo, who moved from Benfica, Spanish midfielder Gerard Deulofeu, who was on loan at Milan, and Barca B Brazilian defender Marlon Santos, reports Efe.

Neymar's unexpected departure to Paris Saint-Germain last week has secured some $261 million for the Catalan club's coffers, but Barcelona has not yet invested that amount in signing new players.

Mathieu moved to Portugal's Sporting, while Masip joined Real Valladolid.

Both Thomas Vermaelen and Andre Gomes will miss Monday's friendly after they sustained injury against Nastic on Friday, when the friendly ended 1-1.

The Gamper Trophy will be a special edition this year because it will serve to pay homage to the fatalities, including staff and players of the Brazilian team, who lost their lives in a plane crash in 2016.

The Gamper Trophy will be the final preseason friendly for Barcelona before hosting La Liga champion Real Madrid in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Aug. 13, while the second leg is to be held on Aug. 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

