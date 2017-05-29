Barcelona keeper ter Stegen to sign contract extension until 2022

Barcelona, May 29 (IANS) Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to extend his contract with FC Barcelona until 2022 on Tuesday, the Catalan football club announced on Monday.

The renewal of the German goalkeeper is the first contract extension by the Spanish club after the season ended on Saturday, reports Efe.

Ter Stegen is a regular starter with Barcelona after Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo moved to Manchester City last season.

Upon his arrival at Barcelona, ter Stegen was the starter goalkeeper for the Catalan team in Copa del Rey and Champions League, but he remained as a substitute in La Liga until the departure of Bravo.

The new agreement for the 25-year-old goalkeeper is to raise the buyout clause to 180 million euros (some $201 million).

Ter Stegen has appeared with Barcelona in 93 matches, with 71 victories, 10 draws and 12 defeats.

The German has won nine titles with Barça: two La Liga, three Copa del Rey, one UEFA Champions League, one Club World Cup, one Spanish Super Cup and one European Super Cup.

