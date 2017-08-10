Barcelona to Hold Neymar’s Transfer Certificate Until PSG Pay Buy-Out Fee

Barcelona officials are waiting for the club's bank to certify the availability of the funds, sources in the Spanish club said.

Neymar’s debut for his new club is set be delayed as his former club Barcelona has refused to provide his International Transfer Certificate to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until the former French football league champions pay the 222 million euros ($263 million) buy-out fee.

Four representatives of the Brazilian player, including his lawyer, gave Barcelona a cheque for 222 million euros before Neymar joined PSG on August 3.

Though Neymar was unable to make his debut with PSG in last weekend’s season-opener against Amiens, he is confident he’ll play when the club faces Guingamp on Sunday.

Neymar was forced to sit out PSG’s first Ligue 1 match of the season against Amiens last week due to the lack of official clearance for his transfer.

Neymar was subject to crticism after reports said his transfer to PSG was motivated by money. Refuting such claims, Neymar insisted that money was not a motivation in deciding to join Paris Saint-Germain and he would not be burdened by his 222 million-euro ($262-million) price tag.

