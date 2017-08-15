Are Barcelona giving up on Coutinho? Spanish club agree fee for Ousmane Dembele

After PSG managed to secure the signing of Neymar from Barcelona for a world record fee, the Spanish giants are on the lookout for his replacement. Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho are being looked upon as the Brazilian's replacements, and Barcelona are now also said to have agreed on a fee for the Dortmund player, but the add-ons are still being negotiated.

Dortmund rejected the first bid, and Dembele, who looks determined to join the Spanish side, also is looking at various ways to get the deal done. Unsportingly, he did not even attend training amid Barcelona rumours, and the club took a stern decision to suspend the player until further notice.

However, the German club may have changed their mind.

As per sport-english.com, Dortmund have accepted £90 million bid for the player and will be paying that upfront as well. This signing, if it becomes official, is a good signing, considering that he can be a long term player for Barca as Dembele is just 20-years-old and the Frenchman has all the ingredients to become a top-class player.

View photos Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Neymar More

Now, comes another important question. Are Barcelona giving up on Coutinho if Dembele deal gets through? Are Barcelona going to further strengthen their team by putting in a third bid for the Liverpool playmaker?

After Liverpool rejected the first two bids for Coutinho, and with club owners, FSG coming out in the open and stating that the Brazilian is not for sale, the midfielder handed a transfer request. This might have changed everything and Barcelona could have an upper hand now.

However, for that, it remains to be seen if Barcelona will bid to land their massive target in this transfer window. Despite Coutinho's request, FSG are playing hardball and are not too keen to sell.

View photos klopp, coutinho, liverpool More

There is no doubt, it would be a massive setback for Liverpool if Coutinho leaves, as manager Jurgen Klopp has developed a team around him.

With the transfer window to be shut by the end of the month, anything is possible.

