Barcelona Expect Record 897-million-euro Turnover

Barcelona: Boosted by Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are set to smash the record turnover for a football club with a 897-million-euro ($1.07 billion) income for the 2017/18 season, the club announced on Wednesday.

"The board have approved a budget for the 2017/18 season that reflects an expected record income of 897 million euros," said Barca spokesman Josep Vives.

The figure is up nearly 200 million euros on the 708-million turnover Barca posted last year.

Neymar joined PSG last month for 222 million euros.

Barca's growth remains well on course to reach their target turnover of one billion euros by 2021.