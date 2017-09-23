Barcelona defeat Girona 3-0 to continue winning streak in La Liga

Girona [Spain], Sept. 24 (ANI): Luis Suarez scored on his 100th La Liga appearance as Barcelona registered a comfortable 3-0 win over regional rivals Girona on Saturday.

Barca's first two goals came from own goals by the hosts, who are in their first La Liga season.

Girona skipper Aday Benitez was the victim for the opener in the 17th minute of the game when he deflected Jordi Alba's strike into his own net to gift the league leaders an early advantage, reports goal.com.

Then, keeper Gorka Iraizoz turned Aleix Vidal's cross into his own net in the second half at Girona's 13,000-capacity Montilivi Stadium.

Suarez marked his milestone of 100goals by wrapping up the three points as Barcelona made it six wins out of six in La Liga. (ANI)