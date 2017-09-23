Barcelona coach upbeat on winning streak

Barcelona, Sep 23 (IANS) FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has said his squad will face Girona this weekend determined to maintain its perfect record.

At the pre-match press conference on Friday, Valverde said he wanted his charges to "extend the winning streak" for as long as possible, Efe news reported.

"Tomorrow's match is very important to us, and we know that the rival will be extra-motivated. We should be up to a derby match, because there is an emotional part that matters," he said.

"This match is special for them (Girona) and we have to know how to approach this kind of match," the coach said. "They are playing at a good level and they were good against Sevilla. I see an optimistic atmosphere there and a will to stay in the top-flight."

Valverde hinted that Luis Suarez, who was on the bench against Eibar earlier this week, will start on Saturday.

A journalist asked the coach about his role in the superb form being shown by superstar Lionel Messi, who has scored nine goals in five La Liga matches, including four against Eibar on Tuesday.

Valverde quipped that his only contribution was putting Messi in the line-up.

"I have not been able to play a cross to him," the coach said, confirming that he has no plans to rest the Argentine. "I am not accustomed to substituting a player who has scored four goals in one match."

--IANS

pgh/