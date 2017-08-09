Barcelona Close in on Signing of Philippe Coutinho From Liverpool: Report

La Liga giants are all set to spend Neymar’s money on Liverpool star player Philippe Coutinho according to reports in Spain. Neymar last week joined PSG from Barcelona in a record-breaking deal.

According to ESPN, a Barcelona delegation was in Liverpool on Tuesday, with Barca’s chief executive, Oscar Grau along with others having flown to England to meet players representatives.

If reports are to be believed then both clubs have agreed a base fee of $106 million that could rise to $141 million.

Liverpool in the past have already seen the likes of Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez move from Anfield to the Nou Camp in recent years.

If the bonuses of $141 million are triggered, the Brazilian would become the second-most expensive player ever, behind Neymar.

But if reports in England are to be believed, Liverpool are reluctant to sell their star player and will only sell the player if he forces move.

When asked about the same to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, the former skipper said that Coutinho would need to force through a move.

“It’s a dream for these South American players,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

“I’ve experienced it before – both as a fan and player – with Mascherano and Suarez. It is a very difficult situation for the club to be in.”

“The good thing from Liverpool’s point of view is that the manager is desperate to keep hold of him and the owners want him to stay. This is not a situation where Liverpool need money or need to cash in.”

“We are not a selling club so they will do everything in their powers for him to stay. But it comes down to Philippe Coutinho and his decision, what he is prepared to do, what type of war he is going to create to get out because Liverpool won’t make it easy for him.

“I pray he is at Liverpool [at the end of window],” he added.