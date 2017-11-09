Barcelona best for Neymar: Suarez

Madrid, Nov 9 (IANS) Uruguayan international striker Luis Suarez has asserted FC Barcelona was the best place for Brazilian star Neymar and he tried his best to convince him to stay at the club.

Neymar was sold to French football club Paris Saint-Germain from FC Barcelona on a world-record fee of $263 million earlier, this summer.

"We miss Ney (Neymar) a lot on the pitch, but more off it, because he was special, he's said it. We had a lot of fun. He transmits happiness and joy all of the time. He was important for us," the 30-year-old said.

"He's playing for another team now but I don't hold it against him, the opposite. I tried to convince him to stay because I think here's the best place for him, but it's a decision he had to take," Suarez added.

Suarez, who has scored 88 goals from 105 appearances for Barcelona also said he along with Messi tried to guide Neymar to take the best decision for himself.

"(Messi and I) tried to do what would benefit the team. But we never said 'Don't go because you won't be happy," the Barcelona striker said.

"We said we didn't want him to go, but that he was free to do what he wanted. Because of the friendship we have, it was painful that he left," Suarez added.

--IANS

sam/vm