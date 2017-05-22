Barcelona battles back to 4-2 win over Eibar

Barcelona, May 22 (IANS) Barcelona almost dropped a key match to Eibar in the La Liga football championships, going down by two goals before battling back to a 4-2 win at Camp Nou here.

On Sunday, things started off badly for Barcelona when Eibar's Takashi Inui put one right into the net seven minutes after the opening whistle, reports Efe.

Then, Luis Suarez failed to even up things twice against visiting goalkeeper Yoel. Lionel Messi, too, missed a close-in shot on a great pass from Suarez.

After the break, in the 60th minute it was Inui again knocking the ball past Ter Stegen and taking the visitors up by two.

That, apparently, was not the spark that got the up-to-then-hapless Barcelona moving but three minutes later things began to look up when David Junca scored an own goal, finally getting Luis Enrique's squad on the board.

Suarez managed to tap in a little blooper in the 73rd minute, evening the score, and two minutes later Messi got the team out in front on a penalty kick with Eibar down by a man when Capa was expelled on a second yellow card.

Barca played with one man up for the last quarter hour and it was Messi again just before the final whistle, during extra time, who put the icing on the cake for the 4-2 result.

Real Madrid, however, remained three points ahead of Barca in the final analysis, thus garnering its first La Liga championship since 2012 and breaking the Catalonians budding title winning streak.

