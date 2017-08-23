Barcelona's Social Media Account Hacked; Reveals Di Maria 'Signing'

After hacking, they said that the club has signed Argentine winger Angel Di Maria, which many fans believed to be true but it turned out to be a hoax.

Barcelona's transfer woes in this window has seen the club fall from being one of the giants of European football.

The club has lost Neymar to PSG, and they haven't been able to sign any replacement for the Brazilian yet.

They have been linked heavily to Phillipe Coutinho and Ousmanne Dembele but have seen their approach being turned down by Liverpool and Dortmund respectively.

Now, it seems even the hackers seem to be having fun at the club's expense, after their Twitter and Facebook account was hacked by group called OurMine, the same group which also hacked HBO.

#FCBHack was a trending hashtag on Twitter and Facebook.

This has Neymar name written all over it #FCBHack pic.twitter.com/QFKedzbEi6 — Abdullah 🐥 (@AhmedAbdullah04) August 23, 2017





Barcelona are also seeking at least 8.5 million euros ($10 million) from Neymar for breach of contract, the club said on Tuesday following his world record 222-million-euro move to Paris Saint-Germain.

"In this lawsuit, the club demands the amount already paid as a bonus for the renewal of his contract for breach of contract, 8.5 million euros in damages, and an additional 10% in interests," Barcelona said in a statement.

Paris Saint-Germain's world record signing Neymar has a few days back launched a scathing attack on his former club's directors, saying "Barca deserve much better".

The people in charge at the Catalan giants "are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca," Neymar told reporters after scoring twice on his home debut as PSG thumped Toulouse 6-2 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.