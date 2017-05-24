Barcelona's 'Korean Messi' wowing fans with breathtaking goals in FIFA U20 World Cup

Let's face it, Barcelonaare going to have a really hard time finding a player to take over from Lionel Messi once the Argentine retires or moves on from the club. The five time Ballon d'Or winner is widely regarded as the best player in the world and it is going to be a tough ask for anyone to replace him in the Barcelona team in the years to come.

However, while no player might ever come close to achieving and playing the way Messi does, Barcelona do have a young Korean by the name of Lee Seung-woo who is being dubbed as the Korean Messi. The 19-year old joined Barcelona at the age of 12 and has progressed through the youth ranks, scoring consistently and earned the reputation of being one of their most promising talents.

The Korean, who plays on the left wing can play across the forward line, just like Messi, is currently playing in the U20 FIFA World Cup, and has shown why he has been dubbed as the "Korean Messi."

Check out Lee Seung-Woo's performance and his goal against Argentina

Lee has already scored two goals in two matches in the U20 World Cup, with the first one coming in a 3-0 win over Guinea. His second goal of the tournament came against Argentina in a 2-1 win and it was a superb solo goal as he dribbled past the Argentine defence and chipped the goalkeeper to open the scoring on the night.

There is no doubt that the young Korean is a natural with the ball, but he still has a lot of work to do before he can become a regular in the Barcelona starting XI, and hopefully take over from Messi one day, but his future does look bright.

Lee plays for Barcelona's youth team FC Barcelona Juvenil A and the Korean's development at the club was halted when he was 16, as he was banned from playing any official matches until he turned 18 due to Barcelona breaking FIFA's eligibility rules concerning young players. As a result the club was banned from registering players for two transfer windows.

So far, Lee has just made one appearance for Juvenil A and he will be hoping to get his career back on track when he returns to Barcelona after the U20 World Cup.

Check out Lee Seung-woo's best skills and goals for Barcelona's youth team

