Barcelona make it 6 from 6, Ceballos scores 2 for Real

Madrid, Sep 24 (IANS) FC Barcelona rode their luck before eventually running out comfortable 3-0 winners in the Catalan derby against Girona to maintain their 100 percent record at the start of the season and go four points clear at the top of the Liga Santander football league.

The first ever top flight derby between Barca and Girona saw luck on Barca's side as a much-changed starting 11 saw Sergio Busquets rested at the start on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

However luck was on Barca's side when Aleix Vidal's shot was deflected past Gorka Izaizoz by Aday on 17 minutes. They doubled their lead when Luis Suarez's backheel early in the second half rebounded into the goal off Izaizoz.

Suarez then added Barca's third with just after 20 minutes later to seal a win which shows that while Barca are not always at their fluid best, they are winning their games without too many problems.

Dani Ceballos scored twice on his first start for Real Madrid as his side won 2-1 away to Alaves, who have now lost their opening six games of the campaign.

Madrid wasted chances to score more goals, but Alaves also saw two second half efforts from Alfonso Pedraza bounce back off the woodwork.

Atletico Madrid continued their unbeaten start to the season at the expense of Sevilla's as second half goals from Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann gave them a 2-0 win in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The deadlock was broken after an even first half when Steven N'Zonzi's error in the 46th minute allowed Carrasco to round Sergio Rico and score the opening goal. Griezmann's goal came thanks to a low drive with 20 minutes remaining.

Diego Rolan and Inaki Williams both scored twice as Malaga and Athletic Club Bilbao drew 3-3 to give Malaga their first point of the season.

Athletic had led 3-1 against 10-man Malaga after Zdravko Kuzmanovic had been sent off 10 minutes after the break, but Paul Baysse and Rolan scored late goal to see honors even.

--IANS

sam/mr