Barcelona’s 100-Million Euro Bid For Philippe Coutinho Rejected by Liverpool: Reports

According to reports, English Premier Club Liverpool have rejected a bid of 100 million euros (£90m) from Barcelona for Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho. It was Barca’s second bid for the winger and it compromised of €85m up front with €15m in add ons.

After selling Brazil forward Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record transfer of £200m last week, Barcelona are in a desperate need of playmaker and Coutinho is their top target.

The 25-year-old joined the Merseyside club back in 2013 for £8.5m from Inter Milan, and it is said that he wants to join Barcelona, but will not hand in a transfer request. Also, Coutinho signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool in January, which did not include a release clause.

The Liverpool Echo newspaper added Wednesday: “Liverpool have told Barca they will be wasting their time if they come back in with a third offer and are adamant that Coutinho will not be Neymar’s replacement at the Camp Nou.” Even the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told Barcelona “to save their energy” last week, claiming the player wasn’t for sale.

Coutinho scored 14 goals last season and spent six weeks out with an ankle injury.

It is believed that if Barcelona fail to tempt Coutinho to Spain, they are expected to turn their attentions to highly-rated French star Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund.