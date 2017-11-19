Barca the 'winners' as Real, Atletico register draw

Madrid, Nov 19 (IANS) FC Barcelona will probably consider themselves the winners of the Madrid derby after Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid drew 0-0 in the Wanda Metropolitan stadium.

The draw on Saturday night meant the two sides dropped two points and were now 10 points behind Barca after just 12 weeks of the season, reports Xinhua news agency.

The game itself saw Atletico have just one shot on target and Diego Simeone's men seemed happier with the draw than Real Madrid, who had more of the ball, but once again fired blanks.

Real's best chance came in the closing minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo's chance was blocked by a last gasp challenge by Lucas Hernandez.

Barcelona meanwhile won 3-0 away to Leganes thanks to two goals from Luis Suarez.

--IANS

