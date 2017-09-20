Barca’s Record Signing Dembele Undergoes Surgery, Out for 14 Weeks

FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone a surgery in Finland and is to be sidelined for three and a half months.

FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone a surgery in Finland and is to be sidelined for three and a half months, the Catalan football giants announced on Tuesday.

The France forward broke the tendon of his left thigh femoral bicep during Barcelona's 2-1 away win over Getafe in La Liga on Saturday could not complete the game due to the injury.

"Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele was successfully operated on Tuesday to repair a ruptured biceps femoris in his left leg," the club said in a statement.

The 20-year-old is expected to be out for 14 weeks, according to the statement.

Dembele, the most expensive player in the history of the five-time European champions, joined the Spanish club this summer from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 105 million euros plus bonuses to replace the 25 year old striker Neymar, who moved to Paris Saint Germain after activating his buyout clause of 222 million euros.