Barabanki Teenager Gets Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar for Fighting Bull to Save Sister, Seven Others

Lucknow: A 16-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has proven that age doesn’t matter when it comes to bravery. Kunwar Divyansh, who fought a bull to save his sister and seven others, was on Monday awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Divyansh, who lives in Makhdumpur of Nawabganj tehsil of Barabanki, has been the recipient of about two dozen awards at the national and state levels for his bravery. Most recently, he was selected for the Prime Minister's National Children's Award 2021.

The incident took place almost three years ago when Divyansh was only 13. He was returning home with his five-year-old sister Samridhi and seven other school children in January, 2018, when she was attacked by a bull near a roadways bus base. Divyansh attacked the bull with his school bag and managed to drive the bull away, saving his sister's life.

As a result of the encounter, Divyansh suffered four fractures in the right hand. Three years later, Divyansh received a letter from the Prime Minister's Office, informing him of the award. While he met the PM Modi through video conferencing on Monday, President Ramnath Kovid, former Governor Ram Naik and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath have also honoured Divyansh for his bravery.

Divyansh's father, Dr DB Singh, is the associate dean of the Student Welfare Department at Lucknow's Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University. His mother Dr Vinita Singh is the deputy principal in Shri Ganga Memorial PG College in Paisar.

Divyansh said that instead of being afraid of difficult situations, one should fight it with force. He said, “I was returning home after studying at Jaipuria School. After getting off the school bus, I was going with my sister and seven children. On the way, the bull moved towards the children, so I attacked the bull with my school bag. The angry bull hit me with force and fled the scene and I had fallen on the ground."