Barça's injured Roberto, Gomes to be sidelined for weeks

Barcelona, Nov 2 (IANS) FC Barcelona has said that midfielders Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes are set to be sidelined for weeks after getting hurt during this week's Champions League match.

Roberto suffered a hamstring injury and Gomes hurt his thigh during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Olympiacos in Athens, reports Efe news agency.

"The Catalan midfielder (Roberto) has a hamstring strain in his right leg and will be out for around five weeks whilst his Portuguese teammate also has a thigh injury in his right leg and will be out for around three to four weeks," Barça said on its website on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Roberto had to be substituted in the first half after being injured vying for the ball with an Olympiacos player, while Gomes was forced to leave the field in the last minutes.

Both are set to miss Barca's next La Liga game against Sevilla, before the international break.

After the break, Barcelona is scheduled to face Leganes and Valencia in the La Liga, Murcia in the Copa del Rey and Juventus in the Champions League.

