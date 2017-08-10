Barça to hold Neymar's transfer certificate

Barcelona, Aug 10 (IANS) FC Barcelona will not provide Neymar's International Transfer Certificate to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until the former French football league champions pay the 222 million euros ($263 million) buy-out fee.

Barcelona officials are waiting for the club's bank to certify the availability of the funds, sources in the Spanish club said, reports EFE news agency.

Four representatives of the Brazilian player, including his lawyer, gave Barcelona a cheque for 222 million euros before Neymar joined PSG on August 3.

Though Neymar was unable to make his debut with PSG in last weekend's season-opener against Amiens, he is confident he'll play when the club faces Guingamp on Sunday.

--IANS

ajb/mr