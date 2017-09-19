Barçelona's Dembele undergoes successful surgery, out for 14 weeks

Barcelona, Sep 19 (IANS) FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone a surgery in Finland and is to be sidelined for three and a half months, the Catalan football giants announced on Tuesday.

The France forward broke the tendon of his left thigh femoral bicep during Barçelona's 2-1 away win over Getafe in La Liga on Saturday and had to leave the field, reports Efe.

"Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele was successfully operated on Tuesday to repair a ruptured biceps femoris in his left leg," the club said in a statement.

The 20-year-old is expected to be out for 14 weeks, according to the statement.

Dembele, the most expensive player in the history of the five-time European champions, joined the Spanish club this summer from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 105 million euros ($125.4 million) plus bonus to replace Neymar.

Brazilian superstar Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain after paying the 222 million euro ($264 million) buyout clause.

