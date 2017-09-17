Barçelona's Dembele out for 4 months due to thigh injury

Barcelona, Sep 17 (IANS) FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has broken the tendon of his left thigh femoral bicep and is expected to remain sidelined for 14 to 16 weeks, the Catalonian football club announced on Sunday.

Barcelona confirmed the absence of the French forward after Dembele sustained an injury during the Saturday's 2-1 away win over Getafe in La Liga and had to abandon the pitch, reports Efe.

"The French player has ruptured the tendon in the femoral bicep of his left thigh and will be operated on by Dr. Sakari Orava in Finland this week," the Catalonian club announced on its official website.

Dembele's rupture was confirmed after undergoing a battery of medical tests Sunday morning.

The Frenchman, the most expensive player in the history of Barçelona, joined the Spanish club this summer from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of 105 million euros ($125.4 million) plus bonus to replace Neymar.

