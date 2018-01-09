Banning government officials in US gurdwaras is result of years of anger among community: DSGPC VP

The Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (SCCEC) and American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (APGC) have claimed that 96 gurdwaras in the United States have resolved to ban the entry of Indian officials. Justifying the move, Vice President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Harmeet Singh Kalka said that banning entry of government officials in United States of America has been the result of years of anger among the community. Kalka said that the community is furious about indiscrimination toward Sikhs against whom false cases in connection with militancy have been registered over the past years and are not allowed in India. Many such issues have resulted in banning entry of Indian officials by the community. He also blamed former Congress government and also the present NDA government of not supporting the community.