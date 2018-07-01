Banking scandals and large borrowers absconding is breach of faith: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind attended the platinum jubilee celebrations of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday. The event was held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. President Kovind said, "When banking scandals take place, when large borrowers abscond and leave their banks in the lurch, it represents breach of faith. It amounts to a betrayal of not only corporate ethics but of honest fellow citizens and of our collective value system."