News18

Here are the top stories we are covering this evening: Maharashtra Cabinet Rejig Soon? Speculations Rife as Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole Reach Uddhav's Home; 'India Can Never Turn Eyes Away From Racism': On Oxford Student Row, Jaishankar Remembers Gandhi; Actors Hirenmay, Yash, Sravanti Among 79 BJP Leaders Given CISF VIP Security in Bengal; Check List; Amid Ongoing Tension, Prince Harry and Prince William Set to Renuite at Princess Diana Memorial; On Alia Bhatt's Birthday, RRR Makers Treat Fans with the Actress' First Look As Sita; and 'Oye, Bat Dikha': Virat Kohli Had to Remind Ishan Kishan About His Debut Fifty for India in T20I.