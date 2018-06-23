Bank manager demands sexual favours from farmer's wife to pass loan, farmers come out in protest

The manager of Central Bank of India was booked from Maharashtra's Buldhana district on June 21 for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a farmer's wife. The bank manager, Rajesh Hivase was approached by a farmer from the Buldhana district for a farm loan. The manager then went on to contact the farmer's wife, demanding illicit favours in return of passing the farm loan quickly. A peon of the same bank branch was an accomplice of the manager and assisted in the harassment of the woman. The husband and wife reported the incident to the police, who registered a case against the manager and the peon. The victims had recorded a telephonic conversation which strengthened their case. Police have formed two teams to nab the fleeing manager and assure of hasty arrest. Farmers came out in protest against the treatment of their fellow farmer and his wife and vandalized the Central Bank of India's Buldhana branch, raising slogans in support of the famer.