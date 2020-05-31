Bank Holidays in June 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists Here

In the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

In the month of June, festivals like Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday, Raja Sankranti, Ratha Yatra, will be celebrated due to which banks in certain states will remain closed. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

People are advised to complete their bank work accordingly to avoid any delay. To check the bank holidays in the month of May, check the list given below:

Also Read: TikTok App Rating Increases to 1.6 Stars After Google Intervenes

List of Bank Holidays in June 2020 . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.