Bank Holidays in July 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday Lists Here

In the midst of nationwide lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

In the month of July, festivals like Guru Purnima, MHIP Day and Martyr’s Day will be celebrated due to which banks in certain states will remain closed. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

As coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 5-lakh mark by the end of July, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs also issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 which aim to open up more activities in areas outside the containment zones. The new guidelines will come in effect from 1 July.

Even as the bank branches will remain closed, customers can still complete transactions through online modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

However, some ATMs might not disburse cash. If you are planning any major cash payments on the mentioned dates below, please withdraw money in advance.

People are advised to complete their bank work accordingly to avoid any delay. To check the bank holidays in the month of July, check the list given below:

