Bangladeshi Terrorist Arrested From Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested from Muzaffarnagar on Sunday an alleged Bangladeshi terrorist associated with Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).



Abdullah was arrested from Kutesara locality in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district by an ATS team, IG, ATS, Asim Arun said he was living in the area for the past one month and earlier was residing in Deoband area of Saharanpur since 2011 and had also got his Aadhaar card and passport prepared on fake identity, the officer said.



Abdullah is associated with Ansarullah Bangla Team and was involved in preparing fake identity proofs of terrorists especially of Bangladesh and help them get safe hideouts in India.



Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) is an al Qaeda inspired Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh.



ATS teams of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and local police of Shamli are conducting searches after his arrest.



(With inputs from PTI)

