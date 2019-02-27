Bangladeshi Taka worth 11.54 lakh seized in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 27 (IANS) The Border Security Force seized Bangladeshi Taka worth 11.54 lakh from West Bengal's Nadia district, a BSF officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF troopers on Tuesday seized the consignment while it was being smuggled into India in a special operation conducted around Sikra border outpost in Tehatta area of Nadia.

"Around 1.20 pm, the BSF party challenged three persons going towards the Daar Nullah river that flows along the international border, but they jumped into the river leaving behind a bag and escaped into Bangladesh," a BSF release said.

"The troopers recovered a bag with 11.54 lakh Bangladeshi Taka worth Rs 9.78 lakh from the area. The recovered currency has been handed over to the customs office in Tehatta for further legal action," it said.

The south Bengal frontier of the BSF seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.13 crore and apprehended seven smugglers in 2018.

--IANS

