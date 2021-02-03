Bangladeshi man held in Mumbai for illegal stay

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested on Wednesday for illegal stay from Malwani area of western suburb of Malad here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Rubel Jonu Sheikh, a native of Jasur district in Bangladesh, from Ambujwadi locality of Malwani, an official said.

Sheikh has allegedly been living illegally in India since the last 10 years, the official said.

After his arrest, Sheikh's picture with BJP MP Gopal Shetty surfaced on social media, and the accused is also attached to the BJP's Yuva Morcha, he said.

The accused was produced in court and further probe is underway, the official said.