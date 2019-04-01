Bangladeshi jailed for passing sensitive info to BSF

Dhaka, April 1 (IANS) A mobile court in Bangladesh has sentenced a man to two years in prison for taking photos of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) structures and sending those to Indias Border Security Force (BSF), the media reported.

Mithoon Mia, 23, from Godagarhi Upazila was arrested at Sahebnagar border and sentenced on Saturday, bdnews24.com reported on Sunday.

Mithoon Mia, a student of Godagarhi Degree College, was carrying a mobile phone with an active SIM card of an Indian company during the arrest, BGB Battalion-1 Commander Mohammad Tajul Islam told bdnews24.com.

"Some photos were found in his mobile. He had sent those to India...earlier," Islam said, adding that the convict sent the photos to his cousin Mohidul Islam in India on March 24.

Mithoon Mia took the photos of Sahebnagar border outpost and an LMG bunker on March 3, the BGB official said, citing information given by the man during interrogation.

The official claimed that Mohidul Islam had BSF links but could not give details.

Contact numbers of BSF officials were found on Mithoon Mia's mobile phone, BGB battalion's Deputy Commander Ashik Bulbul was cited as saying by bdnews24.com.

Asked why the BGB opted for a mobile court instead of prosecuting Mithoon Mia on charges of spying, the border guard official said: "This process (prosecution on charges of spying) has many levels. So, he was given to a mobile court."

--IANS

soni/nir