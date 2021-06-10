Bangladeshi human trafficker living in India illegally for last 20 years apprehended: BSF

Representative Image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a Bangladeshi human trafficker who has been staying in India illegally for the last 20 years and was on the wanted list of the police for a long time.

On 7 June, acting on the reliable information of the Intelligence Branch of BSF, the troops of Border Out Post Ghojadanga, 153 Battalion, under Sector Kolkata ambushed near ICP Ghojadanga (IB).

"A man (human trafficker) was observed coming towards ICP Gojadanga (IB). On the basis of specific information, the ambush party stopped and searched the man. On searching 2 mobile phones, Indian SIM cards, 5 Bangladeshi SIM cards and many fake Aadhaar cards were recovered from him. The ambush party immediately arrested the smuggler and brought him to the Border Out Post Ghojadanga for further interrogation," read an official release.

The apprehended smuggler revealed his name as Hassan Ghazi (28) and said he presently residing in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas.

Further, he told his permanent address Molapara village in Satkhira district in Bangladesh, the BSF said.

"During questioning, the apprehended smuggler Hassan Ghazi revealed that he is a Bangladeshi national. He entered India through illegal means and has been staying in India illegally for 20 years. He has married an Indian national namely Khukhumoni Bibi (25)," read the release.

"He has been evading legal action by procuring fabricated government documents by means of forged documents. And having two (02) Fake ID Aadhar card of unknown females were also recovered from him. He also revealed the name of syndicate and many other smugglers who are involved in human trafficking with him," the BSF said.

The apprehended smuggler and the seized items have been handed over to the Police Station Basirhat for further legal action. (ANI)