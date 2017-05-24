Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE streaming: Get free online streaming details of BAN vs NZ, triangular series 2017 match 6

It is match six in the Ireland triangular series as it is once again the two visiting teams that will be battling. The match will begin at 3.15 pm IST on Wednesday. There will be no telecast or streaming available for Indian fans but you can catch the LIVE score of the game here.

For Bangladesh fans, there will be two places where you can catch the online LIVE streaming. One is Gazi TV whose link is here and the other is Maasranga TV whose link is here as well.

This match which will be played in Dublin is the last match in the ODI series. It will be Bangladesh’s chance to get back against New Zealand considering that they lost the earlier game the two teams played in the series.

In fact Bangladesh have never beaten New Zealand in an away ODI game and it will not be easy today either considering that conditions in Ireland are tailor-made for New Zealand’s style of play.

Expected teams:

New Zealand

Luke Ronchi, Tom Latham, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Colin Munro, Adam Milne, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Sunzamul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman