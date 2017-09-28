South Africa vs Bangladesh: Tigers have momentum, but will have to surpass their best to topple Proteas

After a memorable run in Tests at home over the past couple of years " during which they beat quality sides like England and Australia, the Bangladeshi Tigers will look to replicate the same story in overseas conditions as they kickstart their South African tour with the first Test at Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Despite recent successes in home conditions, things haven't quite clicked for Bangladesh when it comes to playing overseas. Of the 10 Test matches they have won till date (from a total of 102 Tests played since their debut in 2000), only four victories have come overseas. And even those wins have come against sides like the West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Although they have beaten top sides at home, they have nothing about which to brag in overseas conditions.

However, what Bangladesh now have is the belief that they are improving as a team with each passing day. The team have proved themselves to be quite a force at home especially after the 2015 World Cup in Australia where they qualified for the Super 8 stage. They won consecutive ODI series at home against teams like India and South Africa, and followed it up with a superb drawn Test series against England at home.

If that wasn't enough, they proved their mettle further by qualifying for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy earlier this year. And now, by drawing another Test series against Australia at home recently, they will believe that they have it in them to beat the best in their own dens as well. The Tigers are high on confidence because of what they have achieved as a team in the past couple of years. Accordingly, they will look to carry the momentum, positive mindset and self-belief to their tour of South Africa as well.

But, things are not as bright for Bangladesh as it appears. Bangladesh and South Africa have played 10 Test matches between them so far. Bangladesh have lost eight of them and drawn two (rain-affected matches). In South Africa, Bangladesh have played four tests against the hosts, losing all of them. So, history is not on the side of the Tigers.

Moreover, the majority of Bangladeshi players do not have any experience playing in South African conditions as Bangladesh have not toured the country in the past 9 years. Only Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim have toured South Africa back in 2008 when they were taking baby steps in international cricket. Shakib Al Hasan is another player who has a bit of experience in these challenging conditions, but his decision to pull out of this tour citing fatigue management issues means Bangladesh will be left with far more inexperience to handle on this tour.

Bangladesh will not only miss Shakib's experience but also the three-dimensional contribution he brings to the plate. He is one of those rare players whose performance is hardly affected when he's away from home. He averages a healthy 40.21 with the bat with 1,287 runs to his name in 17 Tests in overseas conditions. And when it comes to bowling, he has 60 wickets to his name at an average of 32.95 as well. The fact that he has crossed the three-figure mark thrice in these Tests proves his ability to play the long innings in alien conditions. His innings of 217 against New Zealand in Wellington earlier this year was a testament to his class as a player.

He also has a supreme effect in influencing victories for Bangladesh. Shakib averages a healthy 48.29 with the bat and a scintillating 19.42 with the ball in matches that Bangladesh have won. And the fact that he has scored 420 runs at an average of 60 and claimed 23 wickets in the four overseas victories for Bangladesh to date reveal further why he is such an asset for Bangladesh.

In Shakib's absence, Tamim and skipper Mushfiqur will have to shoulder additional responsibility in marshaling the young and inexperienced players. Both of them average around 40 with the bat in overseas conditions and both of them will look to maintain or if possible, better that in the upcoming series. The onus will be on Tamim to weather the initial storm from the South African pacers and eventually help Bangladesh off to a good start. Mushfiqur, on the other hand, will have to handle the middle-order responsibilities in tense situations.

Mahmudullah is also making a comeback to Tests after being kept out for the whole of the Australia series and he definitely needs to step up in Shakib's absence. He has turned out to be a very important player for Bangladesh since his debut in 2009. Although he has proved his worth several times in the shorter formats, he is yet to make it count in Tests.

