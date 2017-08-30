    Bangladesh vs Australia: Tigers roar as Test cricket gets 'kiss of life'; Twitter reacts after historic win

    FirstCricket Staff
    Bangladesh created history by registering their first-ever win over Australia in Test cricket, defeating Steve Smith's men by 20 runs in Dhaka on Wednesday.

    Bangladesh created history by registering their first-ever win over Australia in Test cricket, defeating Steve Smith's men by 20 runs in Dhaka on Wednesday.

    World's top ranked all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan dismissed five Australian batsmen for 85 runs to help Bangladesh skittle out Australia for 244 in the 265-run chase briefly into the second session on the fourth day of the first Test.

    Australian opener David Warner slammed his second century in Asia and forged a 130-run stand with captain Smith. However, after his departure, the visitors collapsed from 158/2 to 199/8.

    Pacer Pat Cummins provided some hope by smacking 15 runs off Mehedi Hasan's over. But he was left stranded at one end and lost out on partners as Australia's poor record in Asia continued.

    This historic win came after West indies had stunned England at Headingley and pulled off a remarkable chase on Tuesday. Understandingly so, Twitter erupted in joy, congratulating Bangladesh. Here are some of the best reactions:

     

     

    View More