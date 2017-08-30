Bangladesh vs Australia: Tigers roar as Test cricket gets 'kiss of life'; Twitter reacts after historic win

Bangladesh created history by registering their first-ever win over Australia in Test cricket, defeating Steve Smith's men by 20 runs in Dhaka on Wednesday.

World's top ranked all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan dismissed five Australian batsmen for 85 runs to help Bangladesh skittle out Australia for 244 in the 265-run chase briefly into the second session on the fourth day of the first Test.

Australian opener David Warner slammed his second century in Asia and forged a 130-run stand with captain Smith. However, after his departure, the visitors collapsed from 158/2 to 199/8.

Pacer Pat Cummins provided some hope by smacking 15 runs off Mehedi Hasan's over. But he was left stranded at one end and lost out on partners as Australia's poor record in Asia continued.

This historic win came after West indies had stunned England at Headingley and pulled off a remarkable chase on Tuesday. Understandingly so, Twitter erupted in joy, congratulating Bangladesh. Here are some of the best reactions:

Bangladesh have gone past that point to call this an upset, but what a huge moment still to win their first Test against Australia. " Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 30, 2017

Tigers roaring, Windies rallying... Test cricket, you're a crafty old dame " Alan Gardner (@alanroderick) August 30, 2017

Just 2 wins for Australia in the last 23 Tests in Asia. 16 defeats.#BANvAUS " Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) August 30, 2017

Goodness, Australia nearly pulled off an upset at Dhaka! That was some scare for Bangladesh!#BANvAUS " Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 30, 2017

So no consecutive upsets in Test cricket. #BANvAUS " Jamie Alter (@jamie_alterTOI) August 30, 2017

2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS " sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2017

Well done Bangladesh! Their improvement has been palpable over the last couple of years. Today's result always going to happen soon. " Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) August 30, 2017

Well done Bangladesh. Special effort to beat Australia. #BANvAUS " Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2017

Wonderful game, wonderful win by Bangladesh. They are a rising cricketing power. #BANvAUS " Paul Dennett (@the_summer_game) August 30, 2017

4 days. 942 runs. 40 wickets. And the margin of victory-20 runs. Test Cricket at its very best. Well done Bangladesh. History created. " Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 30, 2017

Test cricket getting kiss of life in the last two days! " Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 30, 2017

