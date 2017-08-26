Bangladesh vs Australia: Can Steve Smith's desperate band of boys finally exorcise subcontinent ghosts?

Since 2006, Australia possess the worst win-loss ratio for a team to have played more than five matches in the subcontinent.

The Australian cricketers are back in office. The prospect of going unpaid for many months might have been terrifying, but they now have to face up to something ever scarier " their appalling record in the subcontinent, as they get ready for the Bangladesh challenge.

Over the years, Australia have been beaten like a snare drum in the subcontinent. Apart from the India series last year, they have looked so lost that even an Englishman would have offered them a bear hug along with a sympathy drink and a free lift back home.

Australia are back in Bangladesh. It seems like an eternity but well, it has been 11 years since they visited the nation. The 2006 series is and will always be remembered for Jason Gillespie's fairy tale double century. Since that 2-0 series win, Australia have won just one series in the subcontinent " the 2011 Warne-Muralithran trophy in Sri Lanka. Since 2006, they possess the worst win-loss ratio for a team to have played more than five matches in that part of the world " 0.133. They have lost 15 matches out of 22 and won just two. They have lost the most number of Tests in Asia among non-Asian teams.

The Australian team put on a doughty performance in their last tour to the subcontinent but it wasn't enough to get them past the finish line as they lost 1-2 to India. Sometimes, continuously losing can create a mental block. Yes, Australian batsmen's ineptitude against spin is well known but there seems to be a psychological impact and the failures have been continually playing at the back of their mind. It was evident from captain Steve Smith's comments.

"Now it is an opportunity for us to change (our record in the subcontinent)," Smith said at a press conference. "I thought we did some things really well in India. We just needed to do it for little bit longer, and consistently. This is another opportunity to showcase our skills, show what we learned over there and hopefully give our best foot forward," Smith added.

Entire squads have been refurbished since the last time these two sides played each other. There are no survivors, though, in either team from that series.

The Australian captain might have exuded confidence and there is a feeling in some quarters that this is Australia's best chance to break the subcontinent voodoo. However, the task at hand is far from easy. None of the Australian squad members have visited the nation and added to that is the gradual rise of Bangladesh cricket which makes it even more arduous.

Average runs per wicket in Asian Tests Infogram

Improvement in every department is the need of the hour. Factor in this, that Australia's average runs per wicket of 28.43 in Tests in Asia since that 2006 Bangladesh tour is the second lowest among all teams. Not a single Australian batsman has hit a double century in the subcontinent since Gillespie. Apart from the Zimbabweans, at least one batsman from each country has achieved that feat.

Centurions in Asia Infogram

It doesn't take an Einstein to know that the Australian batsmen have perennially struggled against the spinners. They have lost an average of 12.95 (13) wickets to spinners per match in Asia since 2006, which is the second most among all teams. It's a no-brainer that Bangladesh will try to prepare spin-friendly pitches and they have some decent spinners in their armoury in the form of Shakib Al Hasan, Mehedi Hasan and Taijul Islam.

Wickets lost to spinners Infogram

Australia had warmed up for the India tour by preparing doctored practice pitches to simulate match scenarios in Dubai. Ahead of the Bangladesh tour, they carried out a week-long camp in tropical Darwin.

"We put extreme conditions in Darwin with the wickets where we made them ridiculously tough to bat on, and guys tested themselves really well during that week," Glenn Maxwell said.

In the build-up to the series, Australia have even gone on to employ one-pad strategy practice to counter Bangladesh's spin accuracy and test their defence. Australian batsmen have been batting in the nets without their front pads, a technique which the team employed back in 2012 when Justin Langer was the batting coach.

"I think the main thing is to basically use your bat," Maxwell said. "If you don't have the safety of your front pad, it makes you get your leg out of the way and actually use your bat. I think it is more about refining your defence and making sure you trust the fact that you can hit the ball and not hoping that your pads are there just to save you.

Read More