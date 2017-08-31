Bangladesh vs Australia: Mushfiqur Rahim and Co have finally arrived in Test Arena with win at Mirpur

At this point of time, calling Bangladesh the second strongest Asian team across formats after India, won't be an exaggeration by any means.

Eleven years is a long time, isn't it?

Remember, when the last time (Before the Mirpur Test) Bangladesh played a Test match against Australia back in 2006? The Bangla bowlers could not get Jason Gillespie out and Australia's night watchman ended up with an unbeaten double hundred. Now, compare that to what we saw at Mirpur on Wednesday. Their entire batting line-up could not score 265 despite one batsman hitting 112. Shakib Al Hasan bowled the hosts to an exhilarating and historic maiden Test win over Australia.

Yes, we are talking about the renaissance in Bangladesh cricket, across formats.

Maiden quarter-final entry in the last World Cup, six successive One-Day International (ODI) series triumphs at home, runners-up in the last Asia Cup, a semi-final berth in the ICC Champions Trophy " in the past couple of years in white-ball cricket Bangladesh, undoubtedly have made a name for themselves. Mashrafe Mortaza's team is already a force to recon with, when it comes to limited-overs cricket.

However, till the early half of 2016, the spark in the coloured clothing, seemed to be missing when the Tigers used to feature in red-ball cricket. Yes, there were individual brilliances, in some of the matches they scare the oppositions, but overall, those were not enough to make their presence felt, as a quality Test team. At times, there were doubts on the intents of some of the senior cricketers to thrive in this form of the game.

Well, under such circumstances, when Bangladesh were desperate to look beyond their tag of a Zimbabwe-basher in Test cricket, Alastair Cook's England came to play a two-match series in October-November last year. For many, this particular series, changed the entire perception of the country towards Test cricket. Mushfiqur Rahim's boys were not just competitive, they came astonishingly close to beating England 2-0.

In the end, the series ended with a 1-1 result and the highly competitive outing against one of the top Test team in the world provided Bangladesh the much-needed self-belief. After finishing this series, the Tigers knew, at their own backyard, they can not only be competitive, but can beat any team in the world.

The confidence was evident in their away series in New Zealand. Though Bangladesh lost the series 0-2 but on those conditions, the Tigers put up some stern resistance. Later, in 2017, they came back from behind to draw the Test series in Sri Lanka 1-1. During the famous victory in their 100th Test match, Bangladesh dominated Sri Lanka for the all five days, at their den, P Sara Oval.

Now, they have followed it up with this breathtaking triumph over Australia, their third major Test conquest within last 12 months.

The body language of the Bangladeshis' which was evident on the field, were truly commendable. The likes of Shakib or Tamim Iqbal, did not miss any opportunity to say a thing or two to the Aussies, and obviously they were not making dinner plans out there. Looks like the Bangladesh have taken a leaf out of India's book " when you are playing against Australia, fight fire with fire.

Who would have thought about this kind of approach, a couple of years back?

The spark has finally been ignited.

This victory may be their 10th win out of 101 five-day matches, but it seems, 17 years after getting the Test status, Bangladesh have finally arrived in the Test arena. So, don't get surprised, if the Tigers go on to win the next Test at Chittagong. In fact, under present circumstances, going into that game it seems, the hosts will be the favourites.

"I think the win against England gave us the confidence that we can make a comeback in Test cricket while the win against Sri Lanka was also important as no team, apart from India, had done well over there," Shakib, the 'Player of the Match' at Mirpur echoed the same emotion in his post-match press conference.

"The win was very important for us as beating Australia will always be something [special]. We were inspired because we have not played against them."

"At home, we believe we can beat any side. We had that confidence and the belief came from the last two-three years. Not many have been watching us, but we were quietly doing our job," by saying this, world's number one raked all-rounder quite wittily mentioned about the other Test playing nations' apathy towards playing against Bangladesh.

